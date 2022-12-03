443 children died and more than 852 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of December 3, 2022, more than 1,295 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 443 children died and more than 852 were injured. These numbers are not final, as the work to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, is ongoing," the message says.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 424, Kharkiv - 267, Kyiv - 117, Mykolaiv - 77, Zaporizhzhia - 76, Kherson - 70, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 65, Dnipropetrovsk - 33.

"It became known that a 10-year-old boy was killed in April as a result of enemy shelling in the town of Popasna, Luhansk. It also became known about the death of a 17-year-old girl due to shelling in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region in May," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

