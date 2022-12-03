ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11395 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
370 5

443 children died and more than 852 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

діти

As of the morning of December 3, 2022, more than 1,295 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 443 children died and more than 852 were injured. These numbers are not final, as the work to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, is ongoing," the message says.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 424, Kharkiv - 267, Kyiv - 117, Mykolaiv - 77, Zaporizhzhia - 76, Kherson - 70, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 65, Dnipropetrovsk - 33.

"It became known that a 10-year-old boy was killed in April as a result of enemy shelling in the town of Popasna, Luhansk. It also became known about the death of a 17-year-old girl due to shelling in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region in May," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

Read more: 441 children died and more than 852 injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

443 children died and more than 852 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 01

Author: 

children (911) victims (968) children of war (41) PG Office (692)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 