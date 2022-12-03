Russians brought more than 10 cars with dead and wounded to occupied Tokmak, - General Staff
More than 10 cars with wounded and killed Russian soldiers were brought to the hospital of temporarily occupied Tokmak (Zaporizhzhia region).
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy continues to suffer losses. For example, in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, the arrival of more than ten vehicles with wounded servicemen and the bodies of dead occupiers was recorded at the hospitals," the report says.
Also remind, over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated about 510 more occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has lost approximately 90,600 people.
