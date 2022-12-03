Estonia has signed agreement with United States for purchase of HIMARS

Estonia signed an agreement on the purchase of HIMARS rocket launcher systems manufactured by Lockheed Martin in the United States. The relevant agreement was concluded between the State Defense Investment Center of Estonia (RKIK) and the US Defense and Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)

This is reported by the Estonian television and radio company Eesti Rahvusringhääling, Censor.NET informs.

It is said that the total value of the contract is more than 200 million dollars, which will be the largest defense contract in the history of Estonia.

"As part of the contract, in addition to rocket launchers, Estonia will also purchase ammunition and communication equipment.

The agreement also includes the resolution of issues related to training and logistics. In particular, the package includes various types of missiles with a range of 70 to 300 kilometers," said Ramil Lipp, head of the RKIK arms department.

"The HIMARS rocket launcher system is a new and important step in the development of Estonia's defense capabilities, which allows inflicting significant damage on the enemy even before he comes into contact with our infantry units. It is a standard NATO system that promotes comprehensive cooperation with other allies of the Alliance," said the representative of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, Lt. Col. Kaarel Mäesalu.

