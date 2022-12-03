In Kherson region, authorities are evacuating people from left bank of Dnipro. Intensification of hostilities is expected

From December 3 (Saturday) to December 5 (Monday), Ukrainians living in cottages on the left bank of the Dnieper can evacuate to Kherson.

For this purpose, the Kherson Regional Military Administration lifted the ban on crossing the river, Censor.NET reports.

"From December 3 (Saturday) to December 5 (Monday) inclusive, humanitarian measures will continue to evacuate Ukrainian citizens who are currently on the left bank of the Dnipro River in a country village and did not have time to leave the temporarily occupied territory. The evacuation is necessary due to the possible intensification of hostilities in this territory," the message reads.

During this period, the ban on going out into the water will be lifted during daylight hours. Crossings are allowed in the "Richkovy vokzal" section. There will be no crossing on other sections.

"During the evacuation, it is necessary to have with you documents certifying your identity and confirming your citizenship of Ukraine," RMA emphasized.

They also added that they are waiting for everyone who wants and has the opportunity to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine.