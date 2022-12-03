Bakhmut direction is the bloodiest. Probably, this is key point in resolution of war, - spokesman of Eastern Group of Forces, Cherevaty

Bakhmut is almost one of the key points of the war, which the Russian troops are trying to pass. However, our fighters, despite the difficult conditions, strike at the enemy, who suffers heavy losses and is exhausted.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, said this on the air of "24 Channel", Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Today, the Bakhmut direction is the bloodiest, cruelest, and most difficult direction in the Russian-Ukrainian war. And, probably, the key point of solving this war. The enemy there is going to attack in the area of various cities: Bakhmut, Soledar, Klishchiivka, and other settlements," Cherevaty says.

He also said that the occupiers continue to conduct massive shelling, 261 enemy shellings from various artillery systems were recorded in the past day alone.

"Against the background of all this, the enemy is suffering very heavy losses, in particular, in the Bakhmut direction, probably the highest concentration of enemy losses, during this day alone, the Russian Federation lost 81 people killed and 68 wounded. This is the average amplitude of their losses in this direction," Cherevaty noted.

According to him, in general, on the eastern front, the enemy suffers the greatest losses, and given the fact that the enemy strategically failed to achieve the so-called "goals", he is now trying to pass one of the key points at any cost.

Therefore, the enemy is fighting for Bakhmut to show at the political level the "liberation of Donbas" and "what the soldiers of the Russian Federation died for."

"Therefore, Bakhmut is one of the key points that they would like to pass. Even foreign experts are inclined to this opinion. We are constantly striking the enemy in difficult conditions in response to their assault actions, destroying massive amounts of personnel and equipment. And generally speaking, the enemy is exhausted in these battles," Cherevaty concluded.