Russian occupiers continue their offensive in Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, using aviation, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 3.

The message states: "The two hundred and eighty-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces, and carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions. On the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, the offensive continues and actively uses aviation to support ground groups.

During the day, the occupiers launched 2 rockets and 10 air strikes, as well as fired 3 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and settlements along the contact line. In particular, a civil infrastructure object in the city of Kramatorsk was hit by a missile.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to hold his troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. Areas of settlements of Odnorobivka, Strelecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Cherniakiv and Chuhunivka of the Kharkiv region were shelled by artillery of various calibers.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel,s and jet artillery in the areas of Sinkivka, Tabaivka, Berestove and Vyshneve settlements in the Kharkiv region and Makiivka and Ploshanka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions, trying to improve its tactical position. Areas of the settlements of Serebrianka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Opytne, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavliv direction. The areas of Velika Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region were shelled with artillery.

The enemy is also conducting defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He carried out artillery shelling of the districts of more than ten settlements, which are close to the contact line, in particular, Orikhov of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy is defending previously captured lines. Fires from mortars, barrel,s and rocket artillery positions of our troops, and liberated settlements of the Kherson region. The shelling of the suburbs and the city of Kherson does not stop.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, on December 2, as a result of fire damage to the enemy concentration area in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the enemy lost about 30 servicemen wounded and 14 killed.

During December 2, in the Melitopol and Vasyliv districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers lost more than 270 people wounded. Information about the dead is being clarified.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as a strike on the position of the anti-aircraft missile complex of the occupiers. Also, an enemy plane was shot down near the settlement of Pidhorodne, Donetsk region. Information about its type is being clarified.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 control points, an ammunition warehouse and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and anti-aircraft weapons.