ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13150 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
12 009 34

Armed Forces shot down enemy plane near Bakhmut, type of which is being specified - General Staff

вкс,армія,росія,літак

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that on December 3, a Russian plane was destroyed near Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message states: "During the current day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a strike on the position of the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, in the area of the settlement of Pidhorodne, Donetsk region, an enemy plane was shot down. Information about its type is being clarified."

Read more: Russian occupiers continue their offensive in Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, using aviation, - General Staff

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (3965) plane (905) losses (2006)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 