Armed Forces shot down enemy plane near Bakhmut, type of which is being specified - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that on December 3, a Russian plane was destroyed near Bakhmut.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The message states: "During the current day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a strike on the position of the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, in the area of the settlement of Pidhorodne, Donetsk region, an enemy plane was shot down. Information about its type is being clarified."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password