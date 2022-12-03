Armed Forces shot down enemy plane near Bakhmut, type of which is being specified - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that on December 3, a Russian plane was destroyed near Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message states: "During the current day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a strike on the position of the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, in the area of the settlement of Pidhorodne, Donetsk region, an enemy plane was shot down. Information about its type is being clarified."

