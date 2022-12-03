UAH 300 million will be directed to additional financing of de-occupied communities of Kharkiv region, - regional council
At the session on Saturday, the Kharkiv Regional Council supported the allocation of UAH 300 million for additional financing of the de-occupied communities of the region.
As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Council Tetyana Yehorova-Lutsenko wrote about this on Facebook.
"A very important program from the Kharkiv RMA was supported: UAH 300 million will be sent to refinance de-occupied communities, whose budgets are almost empty, where many things have been stolen and destroyed. The money will go to people's salaries, the purchase of necessary equipment for work, etc.," she said.
