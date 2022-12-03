SSU publishes list of clergymen included in NSDC sanctions list

Ukraine’s Security Service has published a full list of persons who, upon its submission, were sanctioned by NSDC and approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The report states: "In total, we are talking about 10 defendants who are representatives of the UOC (MP) or closely associated with this organization. In particular, they are:

1. Novinsky Vadym Vladyslavovych (cleric of the UOC);

2. Lebid Petro Dmytrovych (Metropolitan Pavlo of Vyshhorod and Chornobyl, abbot of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra);

3. Shvets Rostyslav Pylypovych (Lazar, Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea);

4. Udovenko Vladimir Petrovich (Platon, Metropolitan of Feodosia and Kerch);

5. Opanasenko Viacheslav Oleksandrovych (Bishop Agathon of Koktebel);

6. Oleksandr Ovsyannikov (Bishop Oleksiy of Dzhankoy and Razdolnenskiy);

7. Chernyshov Konstantin Valerievich (Bishop Kallenik of Bakhchisarai);

8. Taranov Oleksandr Borysovych (Archbishop Arkadii of Rovenky and Sverdlovsk);

9. Ivanov Oleh Oleksandrovych (former Metropolitan Elisey of Izyum and Kupyansk);

10. Maslenikov Oleksii Oleksandrovych (former Metropolitan Iosyp of Romny and Buryn).

Most of them are currently in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine or abroad.

The persons on the sanctions lists came up with various initiatives, in particular

- proposed to join the dioceses headed by them to the Russian Orthodox Church;

- agreed to cooperate with the occupation authorities;

-promote pro-Russian narratives;

- justify Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

Restrictive measures against these persons are introduced for a period of five years and will include blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, blocking the withdrawal of funds from Ukraine, etc. In addition, all of them are deprived of state awards of Ukraine, as well as other forms of recognition.

From now on, these persons will not be able to acquire ownership of land plots, privatize state property and intellectual property rights.

The SBU continues to work comprehensively to protect Ukrainian statehood and will continue to expose those who threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

