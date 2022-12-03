Russians shell border village in Sumy region with mortar, no casualties - OVA
Russian military shelled ]border of Sumy region, enemy hit one of villages with 120-mm mortars.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky in Telegram.
According to him, on December 3, Russians shelled the Esman hromada. They hit one of the border villages with 120-mm mortars. Four mines exploded on Ukrainian territory.
Zhyvytsky stated that the shelling damaged the workshop of one of the local enterprises and power lines.
