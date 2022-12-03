Trump Jr. stands up for UOC-MP and questions continuation of assistance to Ukraine

Son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. spoke quite sharply against President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian government over sanctions against pro-Russian figures of UOC-MP.

He said about this in his Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Zelensky is banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. His government is also taking away churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and arresting priests (maybe that's why he's a superstar for Democrats). He's all about freedom, folks. Let's send him another $100 billion without any accountability," Trump Jr. wrote.

