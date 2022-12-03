Austin accused Russia of deliberate cruelty in war against Ukraine: "Russian attacks have led to death of children, destruction of schools and hospitals"

Russia is targeting Ukrainian civilians and its civilian infrastructure with deliberate brutality.

It was stated by Head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"Russia with deliberate cruelty puts civilians and civilian infrastructure in the crosshairs of its guns. Russian troops have killed thousands of Ukrainian citizens. Russian attacks have resulted in the deaths of children, the destruction of schools, and the devastation of hospitals," Austin said.

According to him, the countries neighboring Russia are looking at such imperial aggression with growing anxiety. The Minister stated that the war in Ukraine has given all countries the opportunity to see a tyrannical and deadly war that no one would want to experience.