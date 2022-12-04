ENG
According to updated data, about 300 Russian occupants were wounded on December 2, - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information on exact losses of occupants on December 2 in Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff's official Facebook.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, on December 2, as a result of shelling of the enemy's concentration area in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the enemy's losses amounted to about 30 servicemen wounded and 14 killed.

On December 2, in Melitopol and Vasylivka districts of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupants lost more than 270 people wounded. Information about the dead is being clarified," the statement reads.

