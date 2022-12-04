Pace of offensive operations in east of Ukraine will increase in coming weeks, - ISW

American analysts are convinced that the overall pace of military operations in eastern Ukraine is likely to increase in the coming weeks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

American analysts emphasize that due to the cooling and freezing of the ground, soon, weather conditions will arise in the east of Ukraine that will contribute to a higher rate of hostilities.

The institute's report cites one Russian military blogger as saying on December 3 that the ground on the Kreminna-Svatovo line has frozen and that Ukrainian forces are likely to increase the pace of counteroffensive operations in the area.

ISW mentioned that Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, also spoke about this. He stated that the weather is finally changing on the Kreminna-Svatove line. The official expects that Ukrainian forces will soon be able to improve their counteroffensive maneuver operations as the mud in the area has completely frozen.

According to preliminary ISW estimates, the overall pace of operations is likely to increase in the coming weeks as persistently cold weather allows the ground to freeze across the theater of operations, particularly in eastern Ukraine, where both sides are mired in a heavy swamp.

Analysts are convinced that the Russians and Ukrainians are unlikely to suspend their offensive operations at a time of year when the weather conditions are favorable for conducting mechanized and maneuverable combat operations in eastern Ukraine.

