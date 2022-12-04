Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 17 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 15 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 4 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and eighty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Berestov, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 10 rockets and 16 air strikes, as well as more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and settlements along the contact line. Objects of civilian infrastructure in Shevchenkove settlements of the Kharkiv region and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region were hit by rockets.

There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Sopych and Timofiivka, Sumy region, with mortars.

In the Slobozhansk direction, more than ten settlements were hit by artillery fire. Among them are Odnorobivka, Strilecha, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Cherniakiv, Chuhunivka, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv region.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Fired tanks and artillery of various calibers in the areas of Synkivka, Tabaiivka, Berestove, and Vyshneve in the Kharkiv region and Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyiv directions, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions, trying to improve the tactical position. In particular, the districts of Serebrianka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Pivdenne, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlivka direction. He subjected the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region to the fire.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Artillery shelling was recorded, in particular, near Orikhov, Zaporizhzhia region.

The occupiers are also defending in the Kherson direction. They are shelling the positions of our troops, as well as populated areas of Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, with mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery. The fire terror of the civilians of Kherson does not stop.

Regarding the losses of the Russian occupiers. According to detailed information, between November 28 and 30 of this year, up to 70 wounded and more than 230 dead Russian invaders were sent to hospitals in the temporarily occupied settlements of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In addition, on December 2, another batch of wounded and dead occupiers' bodies was brought to the Melitopol local hospital.

Looting and robbery of the local population continue in the territories temporarily occupied by enemy troops. From the local shops of Novaya Kakhovka, the Russian invaders take away all goods and equipment, including freezers and cash registers. And in Novomykolaivka, Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers numbering up to 100 people on December 2 of this year organized a check of documents of local residents and seizure of personal valuables and household appliances.

In addition, in the settlements of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the Russian invaders force the local population to send their children to educational institutions to study according to the Russian program by threatening to deprive them of parental rights.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 3 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian soldiers also shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and an "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicle.

Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, an ammunition depot, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as an area of concentration of artillery means.