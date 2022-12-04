ENG
Over past day, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 5 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 3, the Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region - in Predtechyne.

Another 5 people in the region were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

