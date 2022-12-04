New batch of wounded and bodies of dead occupiers was brought to hospital in Melitopol - General Staff

The Russian invaders sent a new batch of wounded and the bodies of their dead to the hospital in Melitopol.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

"On December 2, another batch of wounded and dead occupiers' bodies was brought to the Melitopol local hospital," it states.

At the same time, the General Staff clarified that between November 28 and 30 of this year, up to 70 wounded and more than 230 dead Russian invaders were sent to hospitals in temporarily occupied settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

