Pentagon urged Congress to approve budget. Otherwise, there may be problems with aid to Ukraine, - Politico

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on Congress not to delay the passage of the Pentagon spending bill for next year. Otherwise, further interim funding could affect aid to Ukraine and the purchase of a new B-21 Raider bomber.

Politico writes about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Austin warned that instead of a budget, congressmen can, as it happened before, adopt a "resolution on the continuation of funding", and immediately for a year, not for months.

It would freeze Pentagon spending at current levels. The armed forces will have to rely on old machinery and equipment, while the development of promising military technologies will be significantly reduced.

Read more: Putin surprised by failure in Ukraine and may change some short-term goals - US intelligence

In October, President Joe Biden signed a law extending government funding until December 16, 2022. It includes support for Ukraine for an additional 12.4 billion dollars.

Congress must pass a defense budget by this time. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has previously hinted at the possibility of passing temporary funding for the entire year.

If Congress has to pass the document, the Pentagon will receive $29 billion less than the required amount.

Read more: Detailed our requests in weapons and equipment, - Zaluzhny, had a conversation with Milley

Deputy Defense Secretary Michael McCord told Politico that he does not believe the Pentagon can operate under temporary funding for a full year. Sources of the publication claim that this may cause a crisis situation.

Politico notes that military aid to Ukraine goes through the Pentagon, including the supply of ammunition.