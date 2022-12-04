OC "South" on situation on left bank of Kherson region: Local residents understand that AFU are quite close

The Russian occupiers, who fled from the right to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, understand that defeat is inevitable. However, the enemy continues to terrorize peaceful Ukrainians.

The head of the press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She notes that the occupiers are increasing "police" pressure on the left bank of the Dnieper. Russian troops conduct searches and checks among the local population. The occupiers are trying to identify the patriots.

"The methods of the occupiers do not change, they continue to put pressure on people, they continue to recruit cooperation," Humeniuk said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the occupied left bank of the Kherson region will also be liberated. According to her, Ukrainians understand that the AFU are close.

"Locals understand that the left bank is quite close," she added.

