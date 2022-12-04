There are no problems with control of aid to Ukraine, - head of the specialized committee of US Congress, Smith

The chairman of the Armed Forces Committee of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Adam Smith, criticized the statement about insufficient control over the provision of American aid to Ukraine.

As informed by Censor.NET, Smith said this during the national defense forum named after Reagan on Saturday, European Pravda reports with reference to Politico.

According to the congressman, he is "a little mad" at the claims that tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine are not properly monitored.

"Firstly, the emphasis on this is part of Russian propaganda. All these stories are about how money is spent unwisely. Second, Ukraine spends this money very well. That's why they are winning," Smith emphasized.

The head of the special committee of the House of Representatives said at the same time that he is not against the supervision of aid as such, but stressed that "this should not be an excuse for not funding what we are doing in Ukraine."

As Politico points out, in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Congress allocated about $66 billion to finance military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as replenish the Pentagon's weapons stockpile.

