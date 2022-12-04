Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 91,150 people, 281 aircraft, 2,922 tanks, 1,908 artillery systems, 5,892 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 4, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 91,150 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 04.12 are approximately:
- personnel - about 91,150 (+550) people were liquidated,
- tanks - 2922 (+5) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 5892 (+6) units,
- artillery systems - 1908 (+2) units,
- MLRS - 395 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 210 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 281 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 263 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1573 (+1),
- cruise missiles - 531 (+0),
- Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4479 (+7) units,
- special equipment - 163 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
