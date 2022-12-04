Danilov on security guarantees for the Russian Federation: After verdict in Hague, death penalty is not foreseen

The fact that the European judicial system is humane can be considered a guarantee of security for the Russian Federation, because the verdict in The Hague does not include the death penalty.

The Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov expressed this opinion on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Terrorist and killer countries want to provide security guarantees? Instead of Nuremberg - signing an agreement with the Russian Federation and shaking hands? Ukrainian blood on Putin's hands will not interfere with business as usual?

The strange logic of carpet diplomacy, the time of which is over. The question is to guarantee the safety of the world from so-called Russia, not the other way around. The experience of Budapest is useful to you. When you're unarmed, you're not a threat. Unfortunately, we know," he notes.

According to Danilov, the denuclearized and demilitarized so-called Russia is the best guarantee of peace for Europe and the world.

"P.S. The only guarantee is the humanism of the European judicial system, after the verdict in The Hague, the death penalty is not provided for," he summarizes.

Read more: Most of OSCE countries support establishment of special tribunal regarding crimes committed by Russian Federation in Ukraine, - Rau

Also remind, that on December 3, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia should have its own "security guarantees" when it returns to the negotiating table. In response to this, the head of the "Servants of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, announced the terms of negotiations on security guarantees for Russia.