Spokesman of Eastern Group of Forces, Cherevaty on possibility of encircling Bakhmut: Situation is very difficult, but under control

The Ukrainian military rejects the possibility of encirclement of Bakhmut by Russian occupiers. The situation in this direction is difficult but controlled by the AFU.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This is their main goal when it is not possible to take them head-on than to surround them. It is a very difficult situation there, but it is controlled. The command sees the nature of their actions, their intentions, and in particular, last day a serious "hello" was sent from our artillery, including the latest high-precision systems, to somewhat cool their dust around our units," he said.

The spokesman noted that Ukrainian troops continue to deter Russian attacks.

"There is every hope that the enemy will be stopped there too," Cherevaty added.

