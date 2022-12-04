Enemy is changing battle tactics in Bakhmut area. We notice creation of small assault groups, - Cherevaty

The occupying forces are trying to seize Bakhmut by any means, so they are changing the tactics of hostilities. The enemy tries to act in small groups.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhii Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Russian mercenaries are trying to infiltrate Ukrainian positions in small groups.

"The courage, concentration, and motivation of our units forces them to at least partially change their tactics. In particular, in the Bakhmut direction, we notice that the "Wagner" PMC is creating small assault groups that are trying to act in a more dispersed manner in order to reach our positions as quickly as possible and try to penetrate into trenches," he explained.

Cherevaty noted that the surveillance system of the Ukrainian troops allows for tracking the enemy and predicting such actions of the occupiers.

"We monitor these changes (tactics. - Ed.), we have a powerful system of monitoring the battlefield, thanks to both our logistical capabilities and strong volunteer assistance. We basically see the battlefield online. We already know how to track the enemy more easily ", the spokesperson added.