Occupiers lose from 50 to 100 people daily in Bakhmut direction, - Cherevaty

Russian troops lose more than 50 people every day in the direction of Bakhmut. The same number of occupiers are injured.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of the telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Here, you can roughly say based on the dynamics, rounding up, of course. In the area of 50 to 100 people, they can lose only in the Bakhmut direction. It is only killed and the same number wounded, depending on the time of day," the spokesman said.

Read more: Enemy is changing battle tactics in Bakhmut area. We notice creation of small assault groups, - Cherevaty