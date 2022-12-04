ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12296 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
593 2

More than 51,000 war crimes have been documented since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation

злочини,воєнні,ексгумація,вабля

The Prosecutor General’s Office has documented more than 51,000 war crimes against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As of December 4, 2022, documented:

  • 51,161 war crimes,
  • 18,585 crimes against the national security of Ukraine.

According to the official data of juvenile prosecutors, 1,295 children were injured as a result of the armed invasion of the Russian Federation into our country, of which:

  • 443 children died,
  • 852 were injured.

See more: Great Britain handed over batch of winter equipment to Ukrainian military. PHOTOS

More than 51,000 war crimes have been documented since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation 01

Author: 

war crimes (799) PG Office (692)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 