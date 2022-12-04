More than 51,000 war crimes have been documented since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation

The Prosecutor General’s Office has documented more than 51,000 war crimes against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As of December 4, 2022, documented:

51,161 war crimes,

18,585 crimes against the national security of Ukraine.

According to the official data of juvenile prosecutors, 1,295 children were injured as a result of the armed invasion of the Russian Federation into our country, of which:

443 children died,

852 were injured.

