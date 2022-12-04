During day, occupiers shelled Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed
This afternoon, December 4, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.
"A man was killed as a result of enemy shelling of the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district that occurred during the day. Information about the destruction is being ascertained," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password