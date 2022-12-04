During day, occupiers shelled Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed

This afternoon, December 4, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

"A man was killed as a result of enemy shelling of the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district that occurred during the day. Information about the destruction is being ascertained," the message reads.

