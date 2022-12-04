UN is discussing draft resolution on creation of international tribunal over leadership of Russian Federation, - Guardian

A draft resolution on the creation of a tribunal to hold the Russian leadership accountable for crimes of aggression in Ukraine is circulating at the United Nations in New York.

The Guardian writes about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

According to the publication, there are signs that US opposition to this proposal may soften in the face of lobbying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Beth Van Schaak, the US ambassador for global criminal justice, said this week: "This is something that deeply concerns President Zelensky. This is what Ukraine wants, and I think that will carry a lot of weight. The question is whether their votes at the General Assembly?".

"So far, all resolutions regarding Ukraine have been adopted. The number of votes was quite large," she added.

The International Criminal Court has already opened an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine, but Ukraine's leadership says the ICC is struggling because, while it can try those accused of individual war crimes, it cannot prosecute the Kremlin leadership for the broader crime of aggression because Russia has not signed the relevant charter.

See more: Russians fired at building of Kherson pretrial detention center, there are wounded. PHOTOS

Van Schaak said the US had not taken a firm position on the special tribunal. However, in her opinion, it makes sense to conduct absentee trials of Russians accused of war crimes if they cannot be extradited.

She said the US could declassify the intelligence to help identify those most responsible for preparing and waging the war, which she said clearly violated the UN charter.

Her comments indicate that key figures in the Biden administration are now more open to creating a special tribunal dedicated to the role of Russian leadership in directing the invasion of Ukraine.

Van Schaak said two options are being considered. The first is a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the UN, "blessed to a certain extent by the General Assembly, which ensures the political support of the entire international community and creates a separate tribunal."

The second option, according to her, is a domestic court created by Ukraine, with the addition of an international element from the EU or the Council of Europe, possibly approved by a vote at the UN General Assembly.

In both cases, it will be a case of the crime of aggression. "It will be a limited range of defendants, possibly senior political leadership and possibly some senior military personnel," she said.