Russian occupiers continue their offensive in Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 4.

this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and eighty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the units of the Defense Forces. On the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, the offensive continues, and aviation is actively used to support ground groups.

During the day, the occupiers launched 2 rocket strikes, and also launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and settlements along the contact line. In particular, once again, the objects of the civil infrastructure of the cities of Nikopol and Kherson were hit.

There is still a threat of enemy missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Sopych, Svarkove, and Zarutske of the Sumy region with mortars.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to maintain its troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. In particular, the Shevchenko, Strelech, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Dvorichna, and Bohdanivsky districts in the Kharkiv region were shelled by the artillery of various calibers.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. The areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Vyshneve of the Kharkiv region came under fire from tanks and artillery; Makiivka and Ploschanka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations and is trying to improve its tactical position. The populated areas of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, and the entire spectrum of artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk direction. Fired mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the areas of Neskuchny, Zolota Nyva, and Prechystivka in Donetsk region.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Its artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of more than twenty-five settlements near the contact line. These are, in particular, the cities of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Kherson.

The occupiers restrict the rights and freedoms of civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. Thus, under the guise of measures to combat subversive intelligence groups, the occupiers set up a roadblock on the Chaika River and prohibited the passage of private boats.

In the temporarily occupied Skadovsk district, postal workers stopped delivering payments to pensioners. In order to receive pensions, invaders force elderly people to write applications and receive passports and citizenship of the Russian Federation in post offices.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions. It is known that medical facilities in the city of Donetsk are full of wounded enemy servicemen. Planned operations for civilian patients have been postponed indefinitely, new wounded are not accepted. Up to 300 wounded Russian occupiers have been delivered to the Novopskov Territorial Medical Association of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region in recent days."