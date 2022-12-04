"Sensitive to frost and weather conditions": United Forces explained why Russia uses fewer Iranian drones

Yevhen Silkin, the spokesman for the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for strategic communications, suggests that the Russians use Iranian drones less often because they are sensitive to frost.

Silkin announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

When asked if the dynamics of the use of Iranian drones is decreasing, he said: "I think it is decreasing, because any aircraft, which are drones, are made of plastic and of such materials that are sensitive to frost and weather conditions...

We currently only have bomber training, which is moving, which is training with refueling in the sky. And the drones have suspended their activity for the time being."

The spokesman noted that Ukraine does not have the ability to supply bombs and drones to Russia, but receives "a sufficient number of air defense equipment from Western partners."

"Our servicemen are learning how to manage these complexes, and at the moment we can already say that we shoot down about 75-80% of air targets. This is very good," he believes.