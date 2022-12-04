Up to EUR 600 billion is needed to rebuild Ukraine, - World Bank

Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will cost about 500-600 billion euros.

This opinion was expressed by Vice President of the World Bank Anna Bjerde in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Earlier we published a figure that was calculated jointly with the European Commission and the Ukrainian government. How much money is needed to rebuild Ukraine and bring it to European standards, for example in terms of energy efficiency? As of early June, it was about 350 billion euros," Bjerde said.

She added that now this figure has increased significantly: "It will definitely increase to 500-600 billion euros."

According to the WB Vice President, Ukraine's recovery requires a big plan similar to the "Marshall Plan", and it should be "a combination of public and private money".

Read more: Bill for Ukraine’s recovery is growing, but there is no "donor fatigue" - World Bank

Commenting on the consequences of Russian missile attacks on the functioning of Ukrainian industry, the Vice President said that "Ukrainians are doing a great job restoring what was destroyed". But if this continues, Ukraine may soon face a shortage of spare parts. "That is why we are working with other partners on emergency assistance to provide both equipment and liquidity to continue the repair work," she stated.

Bjerde said that before the attacks on civilian infrastructure, the World Bank predicted a 35% drop in Ukraine's GDP this year, but now this figure may be higher. "It will probably be closer to 40%. Without infrastructure there is no economy, and therefore no tax revenues for the Ukrainian state. This is a very alarming situation," the WB Vice President noted.

She also drew attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine: "By the end of 2022, eight million people in Ukraine will live below the poverty line. The poverty rate will increase from two to 25%".