Giving Russia chance to avoid defeat is against interests of Europe - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The idea of saving Russia from defeat in the hope of a new partnership with it is toxic and threatens the future security of Europe.

Landsbergis believes that some politicians in Europe still believe that after the war it will be possible to return to "business as usual" with Russia, as if February 24 did not happen.

However, attempts to leave Russia undefeated and for the sake of future hypothetical partnership are toxic, Landsbergis believes. They lead to calls to end the war through negotiations instead of ending it with a Ukrainian victory. "Some even offer territorial concessions to the occupiers as a gift," he writes.

In his view, however, the rules-based international order does not work that way, and Russia should not be rewarded with peace talks for invading, occupying and killing its neighbours again and again.

He also does not consider justified the idea that "the current security architecture of multilateral regional and global organizations should be preserved as "the best we have".

Landsbergis points to the failure of international organizations, which "failed to prevent a conflict on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War", which means that changes in the global security system are necessary. Therefore, we cannot exclude the possibility of disappearance of some organizations and creation of new ones.

But "first Russia will have to be defeated on the battlefield", he writes. To do this, Ukraine will need all the help it can get, because "otherwise Russia will continue to try to reshape the continent in accordance with its imperialist worldview."

"It is in Europe's interest to resist and defeat the invader" and then "create a new system based on lessons learned from previous mistakes."

Landsbergis notes that such mechanisms as the right of aggressors to veto on security issues, economic exchange as a principle of mutual guarantees and others have not justified themselves.

"Our strategy needs to be rethought and reflected in a new security architecture that will ensure peace on the continent for decades to come. And we must start creating this new system from Ukraine, not from Putin's Russia," the Minister stressed.