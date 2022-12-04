During December 4, occupants launched 2 missile attacks and made 10 attacks from MLRS, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on shelling of the territory of Ukraine by Russian occupants.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of General Staff.
"During the day, the Russian occupants launched two missile strikes and fired more than ten multiple rocket launchers at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements along the contact line.
In particular, civilian infrastructure facilities of the cities of Nikopol and Kherson were struck again," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password