Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district 7 times from territory of Enerhodar, - RMA

Nikopol district suffered about seven attacks today, the invaders are firing from the territory of temporarily occupied Enerhodar.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Тelegram by Chairman of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

"About seven enemy shellings of the territory of Nikopol region were recorded... The shelling damaged half a dozen houses, outbuildings, a car, power lines, gas pipeline," Lukashuk wrote.

He also stressed that the air defense "works on missiles, not on shells from "Grad" or heavy artillery," so it cannot protect the area.

"I explain once again: the Russians are cynically firing at the Nikopol district from the territory next to the nuclear power plant in occupied Energodar. No one will shoot back at the nuclear power plant or near it... the Russian occupiers know, understand and use it," said the chairman of the Regional Council.

