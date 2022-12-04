Blinken: US Congress is working on alternative to recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Congress is working on an alternative to recognizing Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism".
This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"We are constantly looking at what measures we can take to increase the pressure. We're working with Congress right now on regulations that will help us with some of the controversy surrounding the use of the 'state sponsor of terrorism' designation, which would have unintended consequences. We are working to develop a way to achieve that goal," Blinken said.
