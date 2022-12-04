Consider this winter not test, but time that brings us closer to Victory. To survive this winter is to defend everything, - Zelensky. VIDEO

This winter, the whole Ukraine should become one big Point of Unbreakability.

This was stated in appeal of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Unbreakable people of the unbreakable country!

The fourth day of this winter is passing. It is clear that this winter will be difficult. But still, we should perceive this winter not as a test, but as time - time that brings us closer to the main thing - to Victory. Each of these 90 winter days.

The enemy hopes to use winter against us: to make winter cold and difficulties part of his terror. We must do everything to survive this winter, no matter how hard it is. To withstand - and we will withstand. To survive this winter is to defend everything.

Russia still has missiles and superiority in artillery. Yes, but we have something that the occupier does not have and will not have. We defend our home, and this gives us the strongest motivation possible. We fight for freedom, and this always multiplies any force. We defend the truth, and this unites the whole world around Ukraine.

Watch more: Donetsk region is currently the hottest and most painful. We are doing everything to help our defenders, - Zelensky. VIDEO

We see happy people when they meet the Ukrainian flag in liberated cities - everywhere Ukraine returns. People, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, all of us are returning. And this means that we are waited for everywhere where there is still occupation. They are waiting and believe that Ukraine will return. They are waiting and know well that if Russia invaded, it is not forever.

To get through this winter, we must help each other even more than ever and take care of each other even more. And please do not ask me if and how to help. Just help when you see that you can do it.

To get through the winter, we must be even more resilient and even more united than ever. We cannot allow any internal conflicts and strife that can weaken us all, even if someone out there thinks that it will somehow strengthen them personally. We need even more interaction than ever. The whole Ukraine should become one big Point of Unbreakability and work every day, work every night. The state, business, people - all of us, Ukrainians, all together.

This autumn, a lot was done to strengthen the position of the state and to make the occupier lose. We must do everything to say the same after this winter. Ukrainians worked around the clock to restore normalcy after the Russian strikes. And no matter how large-scale the terror of the occupiers was, our desire to restore everything in our home has always been even greater. And so it should be in the future.

Our defense forces are firmly holding positions and even the most difficult areas. How many times the occupants were going to capture the whole Donbas, to be in Bakhmut... How many times they have already announced new terms of their advance, their victories... Our guys are real heroes.

Read more: Up to three million Ukrainians will be forced to leave their homes because of cold, - WHO forecasts

And this is our key task - both the state and the people - to do everything to support our defense forces, to strengthen our defense forces, to find everything necessary for our defense forces in the world.

I know how difficult it is in Bakhmut, in Donbas. Guys, hold on! I am with you. The people are with you.

To perform this task - to perform it successfully - we must always support each other. And I thank everyone who helps to strengthen Ukraine and who after this winter will be able to say that the approach of our victory is also his or her personal result, personal achievement.

Glory to all who fight for Ukraine and who work for Ukrainians!

Glory to our strong people!

Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy said.