ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6912 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia
4 030 8

European Commission has prepared 9th package of sanctions against Russia, which may be adopted on December 12 - Jozwiak

рф,єс,євросоюз,санкції

The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia, which may be approved in a week.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter by Radio Svoboda Brussels correspondent Ricard Jozwiak.

"The European Commission today informed the EU member states about the 9th package of sanctions against Russia. Interestingly, Belarus has not been sanctioned (again)," Jozwiak wrote.

"About 180 names on the list, targeting banks, media and technology, may be agreed at a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on December 12," he added.

Read more: EU agreed on new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, - Jozvyak

Author: 

European Parliament (233) sanctions (1906) Jozwiak (41)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 