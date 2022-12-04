ENG
One of occupiers’ best crews was in Russian Ka-52 helicopter destroyed by AFU on December 4 - social networks

The helicopter, destroyed on December 4 by the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was piloted by the "best crew of the group" of the Russian occupation troops.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks.

"The crew of the Boroda was the most effective crew of the group. They were the best of the best. 6 Orders of Courage for two", - rashist publics write.

Watch more: On December 4, enemy Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed, - Air Force. VIDEO

