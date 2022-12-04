One of occupiers’ best crews was in Russian Ka-52 helicopter destroyed by AFU on December 4 - social networks
The helicopter, destroyed on December 4 by the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was piloted by the "best crew of the group" of the Russian occupation troops.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks.
"The crew of the Boroda was the most effective crew of the group. They were the best of the best. 6 Orders of Courage for two", - rashist publics write.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password