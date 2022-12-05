At least 2.8 million Ukrainians have been deported to Russia since February, - Lubinets
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 2.8 million Ukrainians were forced to leave or were deported to Russia.
This is stated by Censor.NЕT with reference to post of Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
"З лютого щонайменше 2 млн 800 тис українців були вимушені виїхати чи були депортовані на територію Росії.
If you or your loved ones are in Russia and need help to get to a safe territory, please contact our hotline:
0-800-50-17-20 (free of charge)
+38 044-299-74-08 (if you are outside Ukraine)
[email protected]", - he told.
