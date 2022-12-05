At least 2.8 million Ukrainians have been deported to Russia since February, - Lubinets

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 2.8 million Ukrainians were forced to leave or were deported to Russia.

Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"З лютого щонайменше 2 млн 800 тис українців були вимушені виїхати чи були депортовані на територію Росії.

If you or your loved ones are in Russia and need help to get to a safe territory, please contact our hotline:

0-800-50-17-20 (free of charge)

+38 044-299-74-08 (if you are outside Ukraine)

[email protected]", - he told.