Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 13 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 11 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 5 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and eighty-fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 7 rocket and 32 air strikes, as well as launched more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and settlements along the contact line.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing territory and airspace for launching missile and air strikes. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out mortar attacks on the settlements of Sopych, Svarkove, and Zarutske of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the areas of the settlements of Timofiivka, Strilecha, Starytsia, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Dvorichna, Tavilzhanka and Bohdanivske of the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery fire of various calibers from the enemy.

The enemy is defending in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions. Fired from tanks and artillery in the areas of Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Vyshneve settlements of Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Myasozharivka, Makiivka, Ploschanka in the Luhansk region, and Yampolivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions and trying to improve their tactical position. Areas of the settlements of Soledar, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiivka, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region and Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Chervone and Dorozhnianka in the Zaporizhzhia region were affected by the fire.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy shelled the areas of more than twenty settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River with artillery. The Russian occupiers do not stop the fire terror of the civilian population of the city of Kherson.

According to available information, in the Skadovsk district of the Kherson region, the enemy strengthened the administrative and police regime and introduced a curfew. Movement between settlements is prohibited 24 hours a day, movement within settlements is permitted only during the day.

It has been confirmed that the Defense Forces destroyed the concentration of enemy manpower in the Yakymiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region. The losses of the enemy are up to 30 servicemen wounded and more than 10 dead.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation made 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 1 strike on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, our soldiers shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and 4 UAVs of the occupiers.

The units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 control points, an ammunition depot, an area for the concentration of personnel and OVT, as well as one other important object of the enemy.