Russians hit Kryvy Rih with three missiles, one person died, three were injured

At night, the Russians hit an industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih with three rockets.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Tragic night... One dead, three injured.

After midnight, the Russians fired three rockets at Kryvy Rih. They aimed at an industrial enterprise.

An employee was killed. Rescuers retrieved his body from the rubble of the destroyed factory.

Three more people were injured. They were taken to a local hospital. Doctors assess the condition of hospitalized patients as moderate.

The Russian occupying forces once again covered the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. The Marhanets district came under fire.

People are whole. The details of the attack are being clarified," the message reads.

In the rest of the districts, the night passed without "flying" and for the moment it was calm.

In his turn, the head of the Kryvy Rih RMA, Oleksandr Vilkul, added that the destruction was very significant.

"The fire is extinguished. 1 employee of the enterprise born in 1981 died and 3 people were injured: born in 1978, 1978, 1977," he added.