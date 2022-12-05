Occupiers strengthened administrative and police regime, introduced curfew in Skadovsk district of Kherson region, - General Staff
In the temporarily occupied Skadovsk district of the Kherson region, the invaders strengthened the police regime for the civilian population.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 5 regarding the Russian invasion.
"According to available information, in the Skadovsk district of the Kherson region, the enemy has strengthened the administrative and police regime and introduced a curfew. Movement between populated areas is prohibited 24 hours a day, movement in populated areas is allowed only during the day," the message reads.
