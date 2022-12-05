In morning, there were explosions in areas of airfields where strategic aviation of Russia is based, - Russian mass media. ВIДЕО

This morning, an aircraft attacked the "Engels-1" airfield in the Saratov region. In addition, explosions were heard in Ryazan.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

It is noted that an unknown drone attacked the "Engels-1" airfield in the Saratov region.

According to preliminary data, on the morning of December 5, an unknown aircraft crashed on the runway of the local airport. As a result, two Tu-195 aircraft were damaged. Two people were also injured.

It will be recalled that Engels Airfield is one of the most important bases of the Russian Air Force. After all, two regiments of strategic bombers are stationed here, which are part of the Russian tactics of aerial nuclear deterrence.

Also "bavovna" in Ryazan. It was officially reported that a fuel truck exploded. Three died, six were wounded.