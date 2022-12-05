Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 91,690 people, 264 helicopters, 2,924 tanks, 1,914 artillery systems, 5,900 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 5, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 91,690 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 05/12 are approximately:

personnel - about 91,690 (+540) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2924 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5900 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 1914 (+6) units,

MLRS - 395 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 211 (+1) units,

aircraft - 281 (+0) units,

helicopters - 264 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1582 (+9),

cruise missiles - 531 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4497 (+18) units,

special equipment -163 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lymans and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.

