Yesterday, Russian invaders killed 5 civilians, another 7 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

In Ukraine, as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation over the past day, December 4, 5 civilians were killed and 7 more people were injured.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12.04.2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 12.05.2022):

Dnipropetrovsk region - 2 dead, 3 wounded

Donetsk region - 2 wounded

Kharkiv region - 1 dead, 2 wounded

Kherson region - 2 dead," the report says.

