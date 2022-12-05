Yesterday, Russian invaders killed 5 civilians, another 7 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS
In Ukraine, as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation over the past day, December 4, 5 civilians were killed and 7 more people were injured.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12.04.2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 12.05.2022):
- Dnipropetrovsk region - 2 dead, 3 wounded
- Donetsk region - 2 wounded
- Kharkiv region - 1 dead, 2 wounded
- Kherson region - 2 dead," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password