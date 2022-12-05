ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
In morning, occupiers fired almost 50 shells in Sumy and Chernihiv regions

On the morning of Monday, December 5, Russian troops fired 30 shells on the Sumy region and 17 mines on the Chernihiv region.

The OC "North" informs about this, Censor.NET reports.

From 07:30 a.m. to 07:50 a.m., 30 arrivals, probably from barrel artillery, were recorded in the Manukhivka district. There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 08:10 a.m. to 08:45 a.m., 17 hits, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, were reported in the Senkivka area. There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

Read more: Russians shell border village in Sumy region with mortar, no casualties - OVA

