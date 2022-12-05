Ukraine was not provided with intelligence on future attack of Russian Federation, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he did not receive intelligence about the future invasion of Russia.

The head of state said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET informs.

According to the head of state, despite public warnings from Western officials, Kyiv was never provided with intelligence about an upcoming Russian attack.

"No one showed us specific materials that would say that they will be from one direction or another," Zelensky noted.

Also, the president of Ukraine repeatedly tried to call Putin on the eve of the invasion. He wanted to tell him that it would be "a big mistake, a big tragedy", but he did not answer his calls.

