Occupants set fire to residential quarters of Kherson, damaged houses and civil infrastructure

Last day, December 4, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 27 times. Peaceful settlements of the Rashist region were attacked with artillery, rocket launchers, mortars and tanks.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the residential quarters of Kherson once again came under enemy fire. Russian shells hit the houses of Kherson residents and other civilian infrastructure of the city.

"Unfortunately, the past day was not without casualties among the civilian population. Due to Russian shelling, two residents of the Kherson region died," the report says.

