Investigative team from Netherlands collected evidence of war crimes for International Criminal Court

The Dutch forensic team has been working in Ukraine for the past weeks. She investigated war crimes committed by the Russian military. The investigators returned home with evidence that will be handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court.

This is reported by "European Truth" with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands

The forensic investigation team includes forensic scientists and investigators from the Royal Military Police (KMar). A team of experts from other defense units.

"The team carried out their work under difficult conditions. Among other things, evidence was collected, witnesses were interviewed and DNA tests were carried out. In addition, digital information such as cameras and computers were protected. Their evidence is submitted to the International Criminal Court. There, it will be determined whether to proceed with criminal prosecution," the statement said.

This is the second time a team from the Netherlands has worked in Ukraine. She also conducted an investigation there in May of this year. Another visit of experts to Ukraine is planned for the spring of 2023.

"The deployment was certainly not without risk. Recently, the Russians have been very active in launching missile attacks across the country. With these investigations, the team makes an important contribution to the fight against violations of international law," the Dutch government notes.

