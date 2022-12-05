ENG
USA will help Ukraine with protection from air attacks of Russian Federation and repair of infrastructure facilities, - Ambassador Brink

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with air defense and assistance in the energy sector to ensure the ability to defend against Russian attacks and repair civilian infrastructure.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"As Russia deprives every person in Ukraine of heat, water, electricity, including children, the elderly, we will provide air defense against Russia's increased barbaric attacks and help in the energy sector so that Ukraine can protect and repair civilian infrastructure," said Brink.

